Syken tiedotteita ja uutisia joulukuussa

Finnish Environment Institute’s expertise in nature assessments and the IPBES Plenary 9.12.2024 08:30:00 EET | Press release

The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) will hold its 11th Plenary session from December 10 to 16 in Windhoek, Namibia. The Plenary will consider two landmark assessment reports: the Nexus Assessment, which examines interconnections between global crises in biodiversity, water, food, health and climate change, and the Transformative Change Assessment, focusing on the system shifts required to safeguard nature for a just and sustainable world. These reports bring together the best available scientific evidence from around the world and across knowledge systems, including Indigenous and local knowledge, to support decision-making and action. Several experts from the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke) are actively involved in IPBES’s work.