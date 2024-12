Tasavallan presidentin joulunalusajan ohjelma

President Stubb to attend the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris 5.12.2024 16:39:34 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 67/2024 5 December 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will visit Paris on Saturday 7 December 2024. President Stubb will attend the reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral at the invitation of President of France Emmanuel Macron. The ceremony will be followed by a dinner at the Élysée Palace, the official residence of the French President. The reopening ceremony will be attended by world leaders from several countries. By invitation of the French Minister of Culture, Minister of Science and Culture Sari Multala will also attend the event. The historic Notre-Dame Cathedral was severely damaged by a devastating fire in 2019.