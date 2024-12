Maailmantähti Rita Ora saapuu Suomeen

Nightwish’s new album Yesterwynde to receive symphonic world premiere by the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra at Tampere Hall 4.12.2024 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote

Finnish metal music icon Nightwish will see their critically acclaimed new album Yesterwynde performed for the first time on stage as a symphonic spectacle. Composed by Tuomas Holopainen, Yesterwynde Orchestral, will have its world premiere at Tampere Hall, Finland in August 2025. The music will be performed in two concerts by the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra, the Tampere Opera Choir, and a children's choir. Tickets for the concerts will go on sale on Tuesday, December 10, at 9 AM.