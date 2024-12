Tasavallan presidentti luovuttaa kaksi Pro Finlandia -mitalia

Christmas events calendar of the President of the Republic 11.12.2024 12:57:01 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 68/2024 11 December 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will visit various events before Christmas. On Thursday 12 December 2024, the President will attend a Christmas celebration at the Kauniala Hospital in Kauniainen. President Stubb will address the veterans of our wars and members of the Lotta Svärd organisation. The Kauniala Hospital was established in 1946 as a hospital for war-wounded. On Wednesday 18 December, President Stubb and his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb will receive the traditional Christmas greetings at the official residence in Munkkiniemi. The President and his spouse will receive representatives of Folkhälsan and Lucia of Finland with choir forestry students from the University of Helsinki and the Forestry Students’ Christmas Tree Company, Marttila Farm, Finnish Florists’ Association, Korpo Kulturgille, Vehmaa branch of the Central Union of Agricultural Producers and Forest Owners,