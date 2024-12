Seuraamusmaksu kolmelle luonnolliselle henkilölle johtohenkilöiden liiketoimi-ilmoitusten viivästymisistä

Financial sector's capital position as at 30 September 2024: The solvency of the Finnish financial sector remained strong amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty 11.12.2024 09:45:00 EET | Press release

The situation of Finland's economy is still gloomy, despite the early signs of positive developments witnessed recently. According to preliminary data, Finland’s GDP grew on the previous quarter. Overall, the economic outlook is still weak. The solvency of the Finnish financial sector has remained strong, despite the weakness of the economy. The banking sector's capital position is strong, despite the continued growth in credit risks. The employee pension sector’s solvency ratio strengthened further, and the solvency of the life and non-life insurance sectors remained solid.