MEDIAKUTSU 9.1.2025 KLO 9.00: Tutkimustuloksia sote-alan työhyvinvoinnista

A hybrid employee who is unsatisfied with the office will stay at home and work remotely 13.12.2024 06:00:00 EET | Press release

What are people dissatisfied with at the office in the era of hybrid work? Mainly the same issues as before: lack of peaceful working conditions and the usability of the premises. However, in the era of hybrid work, the consequences of dissatisfaction are different: now, dissatisfied employees may decide to stay at home and work remotely. This research project conducted by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health examined the links between remote work, the experience of the work environment, well-being at work and sickness absences in different office spaces.