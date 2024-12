Palkkaturva-asiat siirtyvät KEHA-keskukselle 1.1.2025 alkaen

ELY Centre for Uusimaa to receive EUR 1.5 million to support the internationalisation of SMEs 12.12.2024 08:00:00 EET | Press release

Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment for Uusimaa (The ELY Centre for Uusimaa) has received funding from the European Social Fund (ESF+) for the project Excell in Export (“Vientikunto - Osaamisella maailmalle”) that supports the internationalisation of SMEs in Uusimaa. The aim is to develop the export competence and know-how of SMEs, company management and key personnel in Uusimaa to enable companies to start or boost their export activities and accelerate their international growth. The budget of the project is EUR 1.5 million.