EIT Culture & Creativity Pohjois-Euroopan aluekeskus tukee innovaatioita ja kilpailukykyä luovilla ja kulttuurialoilla

EIT Culture & Creativity is the ninth knowledge and innovation community (KIC) of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union. Following public start-up funding from the EIT, it is intended to become economically self-sustaining after 15 years. We envision to improve the competitiveness, resilience and sustainable economic growth of the cultural and creative sectors by fundamentally changing our collective understanding of entrepreneurship. To this end, EIT Culture & Creativity is building Europe’s first innovation community for these sectors, which will create new economic opportunities through interdisciplinary and cross-sector networks. Long-term, economically sustainable initiatives in education, innovation, business creation and cultural development are co-financed through public tenders. EIT Culture & Creativity currently comprises more than 60 members across 15 sectors in 30 European countries. Its purpose is to help all players in the European Cultural & Creative Sectors and Industries to turn innovation into impact.

CREATIVES WITHOUT BORDERS – INNOVATION WITHOUT LIMITS