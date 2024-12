Solidium teki 15 miljoonan euron lisäsijoituksen satelliittiyhtiö ICEYEhin

Resolution of the sole shareholder of Solidium Oy on dividend distribution 16.12.2024 11:32:00 EET | Press release

The State of Finland, being the sole shareholder of Solidium Oy, has on December 13, 2024 resolved to distribute a dividend to the shareholder in an amount corresponding to the dividends received by Solidium during the period July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024, totaling EUR 238,000,000. For more information: Chairman of the Board, Jouko Karvinen, Solidium Oy; callback requests: Inka Virtanen, tel. +358 50 304 7904. Solidium is a limited liability company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. The market value of Solidium’s total investments is approximately 7.4 billion euros. Further information: www.solidium.fi/en.