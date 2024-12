CSC:n vetämä konsortio toimittaa yhteisen käyttöalustan EuroHPC JU:n supertietokoneille - arvo 20 miljoonaa euroa

A new pan-European supercomputer and a European Union AI Factory to be placed in Finland 11.12.2024 11:00:00 EET | Press release

Finland has been chosen as one of the locations for the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking’s next-generation pan-European supercomputers. The new system will be placed in CSC’s data center in Kajaani, Finland, which is also home to the LUMI supercomputer, inaugurated in 2022. In addition, one of the European Union’s AI Factories will be placed in Finland. It is a significant investment that ensures Finland’s pioneering position in high-performance computing long into the future.