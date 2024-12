Helsingissä on tiedossa 105 osterien aiheuttamaa ruokamyrkytystä

Helsinki to sell three buildings in Alppiharju 27.12.2024 12:48:25 EET | Press release

The City of Helsinki is selling three 1920s buildings in Alppiharju. The block on Hangonkatu will be put up for a price competition, which will cover both the culturally and historically valuable buildings and a zoning right for a new building. It is the city’s goal to find a solution that allows the block to be returned to housing. An architectural invitational competition will be organised by the winner of the price competition, who will also take responsibility for development and implementation of the block. The price competition will begin on 20December 2024 and end on 21 March 2025.