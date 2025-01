St1:n asemaverkoston kolmas raskaan liikenteen biokaasun tankkauspiste avautui Salon Halikkoon

St1 to expand its high-power charging network for electric vehicles 11.12.2024 09:03:27 EET | Press release

This year, the energy company St1 has significantly expanded its high-power charging network for electric vehicles. In Finland, the company has already opened more than 30 new high-power charging fields at its St1 and Shell stations. In addition, the company is building a comprehensive charging station network in Sweden and Norway. In total, St1 is investing about EUR 50 million in increasing its charging infrastructure in 2024, which will significantly increase charging opportunities for electric vehicles in St1's Nordic home market.