Helsinkiläisnuorten hyvinvoinnissa selkeät erot sukupuolen ja perheen taloudellisen tilanteen mukaan

Helsinki City Council celebrates 150th anniversary with year-long tributes to council, democracy and city residents 7.1.2025 10:22:57 EET | Press release

In 2025, the Helsinki City Council, the city’s highest decision-making body, will celebrate its 150th anniversary. The council first convened in January 1875. Throughout the year, the City of Helsinki will mark the occasion by looking back at the council’s history, organising a jubilee meeting and looking ahead to the future. Helsinki residents are warmly welcome to participate in the associated events and learn more about the council’s history and decision-making process.