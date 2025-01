Valtiokonttori myi huutokaupassa valtion lyhytaikaista velkaa: tulokset

State Treasury’s organisational reform will come into effect on 1 January, 2025 11.12.2024 15:20:02 EET | Press release

The State Treasury’s organisation will be reformed at the turn of the year. The purpose of the reform is to strengthen the core functions of the State Treasury and reinforce cooperation across organisation. The reform lays a foundation for the State Treasury to streamline its organisation and operations in times of tightening public finances. The reform also supports the implementation of State Treasury’s strategy, which is centered on impact and sustainability.