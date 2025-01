Presidenttipari osallistuu Auschwitzin vapautuksen 80-vuotismuistotilaisuuteen Puolassa

President Stubb to host a summit of the Baltic Sea NATO countries in Helsinki 8.1.2025 14:12:15 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 1/2025 8 January 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will host a summit of the Baltic Sea NATO countries in Helsinki together with Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal in Helsinki on Tuesday 14 January 2025 The Summit, which will take place at the Presidential Palace, will be attended by President Stubb, Prime Minister Michal and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as well as Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson and Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Henna Virkkunen. The topic of the Summit will be the security of the Baltic Sea region, especially measures required to secure the critical underwater infrastructure. The discussion will focus on strengthening of NATO’s presence in