Matkamessujen matkailututkimus ja lomamatkaennuste 2025 sekä kansainvälinen matkailukysely: matkailu kasvaa

Travel Fair tourism survey and holiday travel forecast 2025 and international tourism survey: tourism is growing 14.1.2025 10:01:09 EET | Press release

Finns travelled abroad last year at the same rate as before the pandemic, while domestic travel appears to be up ten percentage points. Finns' economic worries are not reflected in their travel plans, with up to 70% planning to travel abroad, compared to 56% a year ago. Domestic travel is planned at the same pace as a year ago. According to the first-ever international survey, there is quite a lot of interest in Finland. In the minds of travellers hungry for culture, activities and well-being, Finland is the Nordic leader. The responses highlight a lack of information about Finland's tourism offer.