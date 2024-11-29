Research Council of Finland

3,323 applications submitted to Research Council of Finland’s winter call

The Research Council of Finland’s winter call 2025 closed on Wednesday 8 January with a total of 3,323 applications submitted. The total number includes consortium subprojects as separate applications. If each consortium is counted as a single application, the total number of applications comes to 2,846.

A total of 1,032 applications were submitted for Academy Research Fellowships, and 244 applications were submitted for Academy Professorships, which were again open for application after a few years’ break. Academy Project Funding was the most popular funding opportunity with 1,490 applications submitted. The funding for clinical researchers attracted 44 applications. The Academy Programme for Sport Science and Physical Activity in turn received 36 applications.

The Scientific Council for Natural Sciences and Engineering received 966 applications in total. The Scientific Council for Social Sciences and Humanities received 813 applications and the Scientific Council for Biosciences, Health and the Environment received 787 applications.

The scientific councils will make the funding decisions concerning Academy Project, Academy Research Fellowship and Clinical Researcher applications. The Scientific Council for Natural Sciences and Engineering will make the decisions on 12 June 2025, the Scientific Council for Biosciences, Health and the Environment on 16 June, and the Scientific Council for Social Sciences and Humanities on 17 June.

The RCF General Subcommittee will decide on the Academy Professorships in two steps. In the first stage, on 19 May 2025, the Subcommittee will select the applications to be reviewed by panels. On 29 October, the Subcommittee will take decisions on the panel-reviewed applications.

The funding decisions on the Academy Programme for Sport Science and Physical Activity will be made in the spring.

Applicants and research services staff will be sent feedback survey, which they can complete until 20 January 2025.

