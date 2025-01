Itämeren alueen turvallisuutta vahvistetaan sotilaallisella läsnäololla ja teknologisilla ratkaisuilla

President Halonen to attend the funeral of late President of Estonia Rüütel 10.1.2025 17:02:01 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 3/2025 10 January 2025 President Tarja Halonen will attend the state funeral of late President of the Republic of Estonia Arnold Rüütel on Saturday 11 January 2025 in Tallinn. President Halonen will give one of the commemorative speeches at the event. Arnold Rüütel served as the President of the Republic of Estonia from 2001 to 2006.