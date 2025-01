Presidentti Stubb Maailman talousfoorumiin Davosiin

Security in the Baltic Sea region to be strengthened by military presence and technological innovations 14.1.2025 12:51:02 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 4/2025 14 January 2025 On Tuesday 14 January 2025, President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb, together with Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, hosted the Baltic Sea NATO Allies Summit in Helsinki. The meeting focused on strengthening the security of the Baltic Sea region. The meeting was also attended by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Henna Virkkunen and Minister of Defence of Finland Antti Häkkänen. NATO is strengthening its presence in the Baltic Sea through an enhanced vigilance activity called Baltic Sentry. The Alliance’s actions will strengthen deterrence and aim to prevent damage to critical infrastru