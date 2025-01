MEDIA INVITATION: SecD-Day Conference and Exhibition

The SecD-Day Conference and Exhibition promotes Finland’s comprehensive security by addressing current industry challenges and showcasing cutting-edge technological solutions. Organised by the Finnish Defence and Aerospace Industries - PIA, the event will be held at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (Messuaukio 1), with access via the southern or northern entrances.

The programme includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, and industry presentations, alongside an official opening session. The sold-out exhibition will feature the latest in security and defence technology from ca. 200 companies and stakeholders. Having expanded its exhibition space multiple times, the event now spans over 6,000 square metres.

The first conference day will be opened by Mr. Antti Häkkänen, Minister of Defence of Finland, followed by a keynote speech by Ms. Stacy A. Cummings, General Manager of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

On the second day, the opening keynote address will be delivered by LtGen Jari Mikkonen, Deputy Chief of Staff for Armaments and Logistics at Finnish Defence Forces.

For a detailed schedule and information about the speakers, please visit the event website: www.secd-day.fi.

Apply for Accreditation

The event is free of charge for media representatives. We request obtaining accreditation in advance. You can register for the event on our website at www.secd-day.fi (select Registration Option 2, free of charge).

Important Security Information

SecD-Day is a high-security event. All attendees must verify their identity. Identity checks will be conducted when collecting Press Passes on-site, so please bring a valid photo ID. If your registration is declined, you will be contacted in advance.