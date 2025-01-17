WILLBERT Challenges Market Leaders, Opens Nordic Office in Helsinki
WILLBERT by EUROLOOP, an ultra-fast charging solutions provider, is challenging current market leaders on reliability, user experience, and comprehensive software functionalities.
WILLBERT aims to improve the EV charging experience in the Nordics by introducing market-leading technology and user-focused solutions aimed at retail-oriented charge point operators and electrifying petrol forecourts. With a new office in Helsinki, the company is ready to address the increasing demand for efficient and reliable chargers in this EV-friendly region.
Setting New Standards in EV Charging
“Traditional chargers limited to energy delivery no longer suffice in today’s dynamic market.” said Marek Gutt-Mostowy, CEO and Founder of Euroloop. “That’s why we developed a vertically integrated whole product that combines our ultra-efficient and reliable DC chegers with an advanced software ecosystem. This integration enables new revenue streams for CPOs through features like seamless direct payments, retail integration, and dynamic advertising, while also enhancing the driver experience with user-friendly interfaces and effortless charging.”
Enhancing the User Experience
Mikko Summala, Head of Sales at EUROLOOP, highlighted the focus on user-centric innovation: “Our charging solutions stand out due to their exceptional user experience. Features like a large, responsive touchscreen and an integrated payment system make charging effortless for drivers while adding value for forecourt operators and retail-oriented CPOs.” The company’s commitment to user-friendly design ensures that EV drivers can enjoy a seamless and efficient charging experience, while operators benefit from increased revenues, customer satisfaction and operational simplicity.
Driving the Future of Charging in the Nordics
With its new office in Helsinki, EUROLOOP is strategically positioned to support the Nordic region’s transition to sustainable transportation. Known for its advanced adoption of electric vehicles, the Nordics present an ideal market for Euroloop’s innovative charging solutions. By combining cutting-edge technology with localized expertise, the company aims to set a new benchmark for EV charging infrastructure in the region.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Mikko SummalaWILLBERT by EUROLOOP Head of SalesPuh:+358 40 6403136mikko@euroloop.tech
Piotr KrzemińskiWILLBERT by EUROLOOP Founder, CMOPuh:+48 606 705 540piotr@euroloop.tech
About Euroloop
About Euroloop Headquartered in Cracow, Poland, EUROLOOP is a technology company specializing in the design, manufacturing, operation, and maintenance of ultra-efficient, super-fast EV chargers. Under the WILLBERT brand, EUROLOOP offers a comprehensive application software suite tailored for charge point operators. By prioritizing efficiency, reliability, and user experience, Euroloop is redefining the future of electric vehicle charging.
