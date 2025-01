Sprocket Power ja Kempower aloittavat yhteistyön Yhdysvalloissa vastatakseen sähköautojen latausinfran kasvavaan tarpeeseen

ChargeZone expands EV fast-charging network across India with Kempower technology, unveils first hub in Gujarat 23.12.2024 09:30:00 EET | Press release

INDIA – ChargeZone, India’s fastest-growing EV charging network, has launched its first charging hub equipped with Kempower technology in Gujarat. Located at Shreenath Food Hub along a key highway, the hub is operated by ChargeZone and installed by WGB Charging Sol Pvt. Ltd., representing a significant leap in strengthening India’s e-mobility infrastructure. This initiative is part of a broader project to establish 15 additional fast-charging sites across the country, underlining ChargeZone’s commitment to expanding accessible and reliable EV charging solutions nationwide.