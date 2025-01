Presidentti Stubb vierailulle Lappeenrantaan

President Stubb to attend World Economic Forum in Davos 16.1.2025 16:07:03 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 5/2025 16 January 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will attend the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on 21–23 January 2025. The Forum will focus on global and regional challenges such as geopolitical instability, stimulating growth to improve living standards and energy transition. Sessions will also address security, hybrid threats, climate change, and technological and industrial developments. On Wednesday January 22, President Stubb will take part in a panel discussion on global security and in the evening he will attend a dinner where he will deliver the opening remarks on Europe in the Intelligent Age. On Thursday January 23, the program will begin with a speech at a breakfast meeting on Ukraine's role in the changing world order. President Stubb will also participate in other debates and he will hold several bilateral meetings. In addition to the Preside