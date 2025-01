Sairautta käsittelevää nykytaidetta esille Villa Gyllenbergiin huhtikuussa 2025

REMINDER: Invitation to press conference: Villa Gyllenberg to exhibit new works by Jarmo Mäkilä in October 2024 15.10.2024 08:54:00 EEST | Press invitation

The Villa Gyllenberg Art Museum’s autumn exhibition presents new works by distinguished contemporary artist Jarmo Mäkilä. Mäkilä’s enigmatic paintings, sculptures and installations are mental landscapes occupying liminal spaces, on the borders between the inner and the outer. Some of the works have been prepared especially for this exhibition. The central themes of the works, which evoke conflicting and strong emotions, are time and ageing, the development of the self and the importance of memories and the subconscious. Mäkilä’s works are being presented in dialogue with art in the Gyllenberg Collection. The exhibition also spreads out into the garden surrounding the museum, where Mäkilä’s bronze sculptures will be exhibited. The exhibition Jarmo Mäkilä – I am a Multitude will run from 23 October 2024 to 2 March 2025. The curator of the exhibition is art critic and artist Timo Valjakka. The exhibition architect is Päivi Kettunen. A press conference will be held at the Villa Gyllenberg