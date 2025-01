Keva ja Taaleri perustavat rakennutettaviin vuokra-asuntoihin sijoittavan yhteisyrityksen

Taaleri negotiated and executed a new loan facility for non-UCITS Fund Aktia commercial properties 11.4.2024 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

TAALERI REAL ESTATE PRESS RELEASE 11 APRIL 2024 AT 11:00 (EET) Taaleri negotiated and executed a new loan facility for non-UCITS Fund Aktia commercial properties Taaleri has successfully negotiated and executed a new fund-level financing for non-UCITS Fund Aktia commercial properties. Signed facility covers the entire real estate portfolio of the Fund. For the first time in Fund’s history, part of the financing was carried out under green financing. This is also an indication of the effective strategy of the Fund and Taaleri’s portfolio management, where the real estate portfolio is developed towards carbon neutrality and energy efficiency. ”The renewed funding will further improve the Fund's financial position and enable the Fund to operate in accordance with its strategy in the coming years as well. It is great that competitive financing is available for the Fund and its quality properties also in this market situation. Part of the now agreed financing was carried out as green financ