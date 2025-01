Kempower yhteistyöhön yhdysvaltalaisen Ziegler Energy Solutionsin kanssa tarjotakseen huippuluokan sähköajoneuvojen latausratkaisuja ja -palveluita

Sprocket Power and Kempower announce strategic collaboration in the U.S. to meet the growing need of EV charging infrastructure 22.1.2025 12:30:00 EET | Press release

Leading DC fast-charging solutions provider Kempower is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Sprocket Power, based in the United States. Sprocket Power offers commercial entities a seamless solution, combining EV chargers with sustainable power generation and storage to manage utility costs effectively. One of the first collaboration projects is delivering charging stations to Sunrise Toyota car dealerships in the New York area.