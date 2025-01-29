The world's lowest-emission hollow core slabs developed by Betolar and Consolis Parma enter the production phase
The world's lowest-emission hollow core slabs developed by Betolar and Consolis Parma enter the production phase.
The world’s lowest-emission hollow-core slabs based on Geoprime®-solution developed by Betolar and Consolis Parma enter the industrial production phase. Betolar and Consolis Group's Finnish subsidiary Parma Oy have signed a three-year license and supply agreement, which includes the exclusive right to manufacture the world's lowest-emission hollow core slabs in Finland using Betolar's Geoprime® solution. The agreement also includes a pre-emption and exclusive right for other Consolis Group companies operating in 17 different countries to adopt Betolar's Geoprime® solution in the production of the hollow core slabs and certain other concrete products in other countries using Betolar's solution.
The production of hollow core slabs, a key component in modern construction, represents a significant advancement in sustainable building practices by utilizing industrial side streams as construction material instead of cement. Betolar's innovative Geoprime® solution combined with Consolis Parma's extensive knowledge in precast concrete production raise the ease of low-carbon construction to a new level. Betolar's and Consolis Parma's world's lowest-emission hollow-core slabs can achieve up to 75% lower carbon dioxide emissions (compared to Finnish emission data base conservative value).
“The low-carbon hollow-core slabs by Betolar and Consolis Parma received approval in the spring according to EN standards. This includes endorsement from the Finnish Concrete Association for the use of activator chemicals as concrete admixtures. Together, these will enable CE marking in Finland for a new type of low-carbon hollow-core slabs that can be used in the same way as conventional hollow-core slabs”, states Ville Voipio, Director, Construction & Marketing.
"In Finland, the focus remains largely on improving the energy efficiency of buildings rather than on low-carbon building materials. However, building materials account for a significant portion of a building's lifecycle emissions - about 40 %. Low-carbon hollow-core slabs and other concrete products can significantly reduce building’s lifecycle emissions. This commercial agreement with Consolis Parma is a significant step for us in bringing low-carbon products to the market. We are very excited and pleased to deepen our cooperation and open new opportunities for both parties”, says Tuija Kalpala, President and CEO of Betolar.
Hannu Tuukkala, CEO of Consolis Parma, added, "The strategic environmental goal of our sustainability program is to reduce our emissions by five percent annually and halve them by 2035. In four years, we have already cut our emissions by a fifth. But we need new ways to reach this ambitious target. Our partnership with Betolar is a great example of how we are developing to offer our customers even lower-emission precast concrete elements, helping the whole industry move towards sustainable low-carbon construction."
Production will start in stages with the first year of production of low-carbon hollow-core slabs for the first pilot site followed by a gradual increase in production volumes. The agreed pilot site production volumes will not have a significant impact on Betolar's revenue or profit. Both companies are dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of quality and environmental responsibility throughout the production process.
Tuija Kalpala, President and CEO, Betolar Plc, tuija.kalpala@betolar.com , phone: +358 50 567 6608
Hannu Tuukkala, CEO, Parma Oy, hannu.tuukkala@consolis.com, puh. +358 50 598 9292
Tuija KalpalaBetolar Plc President and CEO
About Betolar, Parma and Consolis Group
Betolar Plc is a pioneering Finnish materials technology company driving the green transition in mining and construction. Betolar’s mission is to help reduce CO₂ emissions and the use of virgin natural resources.
Betolar develops low-carbon and waste-free solutions for the mining and metals industries, and its Geoprime® solution produces i.a. the world's lowest-emission hollow-core slabs. Betolar’s AI-powered Data Platform turns industrial side streams into value, accelerates solution development and builds global markets for side streams.
Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.betolar.com.
Consolis Parma (Parma Oy) is the leading manufacturer of precast concrete elements in Finland. Parma is a close partner for construction professionals and a reliable supplier of prefabricated elements for small house builders. The company has operations in 12 locations and employs around 500 people. www.parma.fi
Parma is part of the Consolis Group, a leading European supplier of precast concrete solutions, offering highly engineered and sustainable solutions for residential, non residential and infrastructure construction.
We believe in responsible industry leadership and are committed to leading sustainable change in our industry. Science Based Targets (SBTi) has confirmed that Consolis Group's near-term emission reduction targets are aligned with the Science Based Targets framework. Consolis employs around 7 500 people in 17 markets around the world. In 2023, the Group's turnover was EUR 1 billion.
Together with our customers, we create beautiful buildings and infrastructure that serve society for centuries. Well-built for well-being is the purpose of our existence. www.consolis.com
