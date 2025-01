Mediakutsu DEMOGRAPHY Talksiin: Väestörakenteen muutokseen voi vastata koulutukseen panostamalla

Reducing mental health-related sickness absences requires more collaboration and overcoming prejudices 29.1.2025 06:00:00 EET | Press release

There is new research data on the reduction of mental health-related incapacity for work. An implementation study was carried out on the MYÖTE operational model. The model increases co-operation between occupational health services and other social welfare and health care sector parties in the treatment of mental health disorders. Supporting return to work requires more co-operation between different parties and considering the stigma related to the topic.