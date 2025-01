Tanskan kuningaspari maaliskuussa valtiovierailulle Suomeen

President Stubb to visit Lappeenranta 22.1.2025 16:07:58 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 6/2025 22 January 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will make a visit to Lappeenranta on Wednesday 29 January 2025. The day will begin at the Nuijamaa Border Crossing Point, where President Stubb will be introduced to the border guard unit and its ski patrol. Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen will accompany the visit. The President’s programme continues at the LUT University (Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology) campus in Lappeenranta. During the visit, President Stubb will meet students in the JHC prototyping laboratory where various course assignments can be carried out. In addition, the President will visit the laboratories of steel structures and welding technology. At the end of his university visit, President Stubb will meet citizens in the Viipuri Hall of the LUT University campus at about 13.35. In the afternoon, President Stubb will visit the Estradi Art School, which speciali