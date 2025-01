SecD-Day Grows Across All Metrics, Solidifying Its Position as a Key Nordic Event for the Defence Industry

SecD-Day 2025, an event covering defence, security, space, and aerospace industries, provided an excellent platform for networking, current discussions, and sharing the latest insights. Under the theme "There is no security without industry", the event highlighted the crucial role of the sector in ensuring security.

SecD-Day was the largest defence industry exhibition ever held in Finland, exceeding all expectations in terms of impact. A total of 190 companies from 15 different countries participated, and the international atmosphere was reflected in the visitor profile: the event welcomed 4,191 industry professionals, including prominent foreign delegations and media representatives.

The event received glowing feedback from companies, visitors, and the media alike – the atmosphere was exceptionally enthusiastic and positive.

“An international-level defence technology event has emerged in Finland”

"SecD-Day has now established itself as an international-level defence industry event in Finland. We took a significant leap forward from the previous edition. The exhibition days were very busy, attracting the right visitors and fostering effective networking, proving that SecD-Day serves the entire defence ecosystem excellently. Our experience over these two days has been highly positive," says Patria's Director of Communications, Sirje Ahvenlampi-Hyvönen.

"SecD-Day was an excellent hub for interaction between the Dutch defence industry and Finnish companies and authorities. We formed numerous new partnerships and advanced collaboration between our countries. We will definitely participate in the next event, and an even larger group of Dutch companies will certainly join us," says Peter Huis in ’t Veld from the Netherlands Industries for Defence & Security, which coordinated the joint participation of 12 Dutch defence companies.

"SecD-Day 2025 increased direct interaction between defense, security, space and aviation companies and authorities. The event, which exceeded visitor expectations, aroused great interest in Finland and internationally. This is of course very positive and offers all the possibilities for long-term growth", says Secretary General, Ms. Tuija Karanko, from Finnish Defence and Aerospace Industries – PIA.

The programme designed by PIA included keynote speeches, panel discussions, and company presentations. The opening ceremony featured keynote addresses from Finland’s Minister of Defence, Antti Häkkänen, and NATO Support and Procurement Agency’s General Manager, Stacy A. Cummings.

The next SecD-Day Conference and Exhibition will take place in two years, on 2–3 February 2027, at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre, organised on behalf of the Association of Finnish Defence and Aerospace Industries (PIA).