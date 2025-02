Ambientia Group vahvistaa asemaansa Shopify-markkinassa – yhteistyö Shero Commercen kanssa tuo maailmanluokan Shopify-osaamisen Suomeen

Olli Porola Appointed as the New CEO of Ambientia Group Oy 19.12.2024 08:01:55 EET | Press release

Johan Sandell, who has led Ambientia Group Oy since 2019, is stepping aside. Olli Porola takes over as the new CEO, effective immediately. "I want to thank the entire staff of Ambientia Group Oy for their good work. I feel that now is my time to step off the ship," says Johan Sandell. "The past few years have been a time of great change. Under Johan Sandell's leadership, we have implemented a strong transformation program, completed the demanding public business sale, and started building a new Ambientia. I warmly thank Johan Sandell for his significant contribution to Ambientia Group Oy," says Minna Kurunsaari, Chair of the Board. Olli has been working at Ambientia Group Oy since 2018, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and a member of the Leadership Team for the past five years. "Olli's appointment as the CEO of Ambientia Group Oy was a natural choice. We believe that Olli is the right person to steer our company on the path of profitable growth. His experience and st