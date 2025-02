Isät käyttivät jo yli viidenneksen vanhempainrahapäivistä vuonna 2024

Financial aid may be recovered from more than 25,000 students 4.2.2025 10:16:36 EET | Press release

About 25,700 students receiving financial aid had income in excess of the annual income limit in 2023. They have received a preliminary decision on the recovery of overpaid financial aid. The annual income limits for student financial aid have been raised in recent years, leading to fewer cases where overpaid financial aid has had to be recovered.