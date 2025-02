Vaasan korkeakouluverkoston kehittäminen etenee hyvässä hengessä – yhteistyö tuo uusia mahdollisuuksia ja vahvistaa myös alueen kilpailukykyä

How to avoid the next crypto collapse: a new study unveils the factors behind cryptocurrency exchange failures 29.1.2025 08:28:08 EET | Press release

Imagine logging into your cryptocurrency exchange platform one morning only to find the website down, your funds gone, and no one to answer your questions. This nightmare has been a harsh reality for thousands of traders, with nearly 500 cryptocurrency exchanges having already failed. A new study from the University of Vaasa, Finland, sheds light on the risk factors in cryptocurrency exchanges.