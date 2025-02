Presidentti Stubb vierailulle Kainuuseen

President Stubb to attend the Munich Security Conference 11.2.2025 11:03:24 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 8/2025 11 February 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will attend the 61st edition of the annual Munich Security Conference from 14 to 16 February 2025. During the conference, President Stubb will attend several panel and round table discussions. On Friday 14 February, the President will participate in a discussion with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs on reinforcing NATO’s eastern member states. On Saturday 15 February, the President will take part in a lunch discussion on the changing world order with External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and deliver a speech on the transatlantic relationships at a dinner organised by the Warsaw Security Forum. On Sunday 16 February, the President will participate in a panel discussion on the European security architecture with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, High Representative for Foreign