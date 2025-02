Geovisor mahdollistamassa kestävää kaivostoimintaa

Geovisor, Liqum and Digita cooperate in real-time mine water monitoring 5.11.2024 12:12:34 EET | News

Geovisor Oy, Liqum Oy and Digita Oy have started a collaboration regarding the real-time monitoring of the quality of mine waters, using an electrochemical method developed by Liqum, combined with Digita's network and Geovisor's environmental technologies and hydrology know-how. The aim of the cooperation is primarily to improve the environmental safety of mines. Thanks to Liqum's wireless monitoring and automated data analysis service, quality deviations detected in mine waters can be reacted to immediately. In order to function reliably and error-free at every moment, the monitoring system requires stable data transmission connections, which Digita's LoRaWAN technology-based IoT network provides. ""We are very pleased that Liqum has chosen Digita's LoRaWAN network for a reliable and stable connection for real-time monitoring of mine water quality. This cooperation promotes water responsibility in mines and enables even better environmental safety in mines," says Tuomas Kolkka, respon