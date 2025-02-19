Dolea joins forces with MJ Global in India

Sustainability and user experience

Dolea straws, manufactured out of paperboard provide an excellent user experience in any drink. The touch-and-feel is similar to plastic straws, but in an eco-friendly form. The straws feel smooth on the lips leaving no aftertaste of paper. Dolea straws are fully recyclable as paper in existing recycling streams thereby supporting real-world circular economy.

Unique level of printability

Dolea technology allows for printing quality unforeseen. Using inks certified for food contact, Dolea delivers an intimate contact between a brand and a consumer. No other brand media gets in the mouth of a consumer.

Scaling up production

Scaling up production capacity worldwide, Dolea takes a new step by entering Indian market of some 473 million consumers. The expected market size for eco-friendly straws use is predicted to amount to $200 million in 2025 with a projected CAGR of 24% by 2030.

A joint effort

Together with MJ Global, Dolea aims at catering for the needs of global and local QSR chains in Asia with local production and quality that is strictly in compliance with the requirements of global QSR brands.

Contact:

Mr. Jouko Aumasalo | CEO | +41796021082 | jouko.aumasalo@doleastraw.com

Links:

Website http://www.doleastraw.com/ |. LinkedIN https://www.linkedin.com/company/dolea-straw/

Dolea Oy (Ltd.)

Dolea enables circular economy on a global scale by producing drinking straws that are safe and sustainable. Dolea manufactures patented straw machines for converters all over the globe.

MJ Global Pvt. Ltd.

MJ Global is one of the leading paper packaging companies based in North India having Offset Printing & Packaging (Mono-Cartons), Paper Bags, Paper Buckets, Paper Cups, Paper Wrappers, Rigid Box and Corrugated Packaging capabilities across 5 state-of-the-art manufacturing locations in North India (National Capital Region of New Delhi). The company is BRC Grade A, FSC COC and FSSC 22000 certified and supplies packaging to leading QSR, FMCG, Ice-Cream and Beverages companies across India, Philippines, Nigeria, Mongolia and Thailand.

Links:

www.mjglobal.co.in

Contact:

info@mjglobal.co.in