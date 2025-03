Yrityslainojen korot laskeneet

More card payments made in October-December 2024 than in the same period a year earlier 5.3.2025 10:00:00 EET | Press release

More card payments made in October-December than before. In the fourth quarter of 2024, customers made more contactless payments than before and in larger amounts on average than in the corresponding period a year earlier. On average, customers make smaller purchases with contactless payments than with other card payments.