MUSH-brändi kasvaa kansainvälisesti ja vauhdilla – Snellman suunnittelee uuden eläinruokatehtaan rakentamista Pedersöreen

Snellman Petfood Makes a Significant Donation to the University of Helsinki's Dog Food Research 9.9.2024 09:04:47 EEST | Press release

Snellman Group's pet food business, Snellman Petfood, is donating 100,000 euros to the University of Helsinki’s research activities. The donation will fund impartial research conducted by the DogRisk team, which studies the effects of different feeding methods on dog welfare.