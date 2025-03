Kutsu Proventia Group Oyj:n varsinaiseen yhtiökokoukseen

Proventia Group Corporation: Financial Statements Release 2024: Proventia focuses on its growing Off-road Machinery Systems and Components business and divests its Test Solutions business 10.3.2025 09:30:00 EET | Press release

January–December 2024 in brief The Group’s net sales decreased by 1.5% from the previous year to EUR 41.9 (42.6) million. The operating profit was EUR 5.2 (7.4) million. The operating profit rate was 12.3% (17.4%). The result for the period was EUR 3.9 (5.7) million. Earnings per share (undiluted) were 0.24 (0.35). The Group had 176 (165) employees at the end of December. The figures in brackets refer to the same period in the previous year. Proventia has classified the Test Solutions business as an asset held for sale and reports the Test Solutions business for the year 2024 as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS reporting practices. Unless otherwise stated, the figures reported in this financial statements release pertain to continuing operations i.e. the Off-road Machinery Systems and Components business area, which will be the group’s only reportable business segment in the future.