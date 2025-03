Ravintola-alan henkilöstöpalveluyritykset yhdistyivät - tavoitteena rakentaa houkuttelevia urapolkuja ravintola-alan osaajille

One of the World's Most Expensive Beers, Blessed, Now Affordable on Tap at Finnish Beer Restaurant Konttori 5.3.2025 07:45:00 EET | Press release

The Blessed beer by Alaska's Anchorage Brewing Company, a global sensation, is now making waves in the beer world. This rare and highly praised malt beverage, typically available only in bottles, will now be on tap at Olutravintola Konttori in Tampere, Finland. Instead of paying well over 100 euros for a 0.375l bottle, customers can enjoy Blessed (2024) for 10 euros per deciliter at Konttori.