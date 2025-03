Energiayhtiö St1 siirtyy yhden brändin strategiaan Suomessa, Ruotsissa ja Norjassa

St1's third biogas refuelling point for heavy traffic opened in Halikko, Salo Finland 21.1.2025 09:08:36 EET | Press release

Energy company St1 opened its third liquefied biogas (LBG) refuelling point at the Shell station in Halikko, Salo, Finland, along Highway 1 at the turn of the year. The first two refuelling points are located at the Shell Hämeenlinna Iittala and St1 Mäntsälä P stations. In Sweden, St1 already has an extensive network of compressed biogas (CBG) refuelling stations, and in Norway, the aim is to deploy the first three LBG refuelling points during 2025. St1's target is to provide its heavy-duty transport customers with a network of over 50 liquefied biogas (LBG) refuelling stations across its Nordic home markets by the end of 2028.