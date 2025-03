Ensihoitajien oma FirstFit-menetelmä tuo apua fyysisesti kuormittavaan työhön

In Finland, time pressure is perceived as the second most common occupational safety risk – prolonged sitting still ranks first in Europe 26.3.2025 08:00:00 EET | Press release

According to the ESENER survey, newly commissioned by the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA), the most common risk factors in European workplaces are prolonged sitting (64%) and repetitive hand or arm movements (63%). In Finland, the most significant risk is repetitive hand or arm movements (73%) and, unlike in the rest of Europe, stress caused by time pressure (71%).