Digihumaus-raportti 2025: epävarma maailma tarvitsee luotettavaa digi-infrastruktuuria

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency’s service location in Jyväskylä is moving 11.3.2025 08:00:00 EET | Press release

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency’s service location in Jyväskylä is moving in March 2025. From 19 March 2025, you can find us in the same location with many other state operators in Sinetti at Vapaudenkatu 58, 40100 Jyväskylä (entrance from Urhonkatu).