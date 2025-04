Työturvallisuuden tasoluokitukset julki – yhteistyö ja ennakointi tuovat hyviä tuloksia

The FirstFit method for paramedics helps with physically demanding work 27.3.2025 08:00:00 EET | Press release

Paramedics do physically demanding work that includes lifting, carrying and moving. These tasks require muscular strength as well as functional capacity from the respiratory and circulatory systems and good motor control. The FirstFit method is a nationally standardised method for the assessment, follow-up and promotion of physical functional capacity for paramedics. The aim of the method is to promote paramedics' work ability throughout their careers and motivate them to take care of their own functional capacity and well-being. This will also reduce the number of accidents and extend the length of careers.