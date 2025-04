Oras Investin vuosi 2024: Sitoutuneena teollisen omistamisen strategiaan

Oras Invest’s Year 2023: Portfolio renewal amidst new realities 3.4.2024 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

“The main event of 2023 for Oras Invest was the acquisition of Uponor by Georg Fischer. While we entered the year excited about Uponor’s performance and future opportunities as a standalone company, we are equally excited about the prospects of the combined business of Georg Fischer and Uponor. Together, the two form a global leader in the handling and transportation of liquids and gases, with a combined turnover of about EUR 5 billion. Uponor, together with the building technology assets of Georg Fischer, now forms “GF Uponor”, one of the four divisions of the group. Oras Invest continues to be a part of the Uponor story and has become the largest shareholder of Georg Fischer, with a 5% ownership. The investment in Georg Fischer marks a new era for us, as it is our first portfolio company not headquartered in Finland.”, says President & CEO Annika Paasikivi. Oras Invest is the largest owner of the listed companies Kemira, Valmet and Georg Fischer, and the 100% owner of Oras Group. A n