Tutkimus: Työmatkapyöräily edistää työkykyä niin merkittävästi, että tapaturmariski jää kakkoseksi

Occupational safety level classifications revealed – co-operation and forecasting provide good results 7.4.2025 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Vision Zero Forum has once again granted occupational safety level classifications to its member workplaces. This year, a record-breaking 122 workplaces were granted a classification. At the workplaces that received a level classification, safety work is carried out together and good practices are shared outside the workplace, too.