Mielenterveyden työkalupakkiin tartuttiin lähes 130 000 kertaa työhyvinvoinnin kehittämiseksi

Workforce or future citizens? Attitudes towards migration need a breath of fresh air 10.4.2025 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

The current discussion on migration does not serve the Finnish society and its future. Political decision-makers are often caught up in current political disputes and fail to look towards the future. That is why migrants are often reduced to a problem that should be solved or a resource that should be utilised. The “Tuuletusta maahanmuuttokeskusteluun” event, organised by the DEMOGRAPHY programme on 10 April 2025 aimed to bring fresh perspectives to the public debate on migration.