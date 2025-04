Tutkimus: Heikkolaatuiset säilytystilat ja tiedon puute lisäävät museotyön riskejä

The Mental Health Toolkit was accessed nearly 130,000 times in order to develop well-being at work 14.4.2025 15:52:53 EEST | Press release

The Mental Health at Work Programme has helped in shifting the promotion of well-being at work and mental health from words to action. Over the past two years, thousands of Finnish workplaces have used the Mental Health Toolkit to make changes that support the smooth flow of work and work ability. One of the secrets behind the popularity of the tools is that they are suitable for daily work and management.