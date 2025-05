Pankkien kriisinratkaisujärjestelmä 10 vuotta – mitä finanssikriiseistä on opittu ja olemmeko varautuneet riittävästi uusiin uhkiin?

Financial Stability Authority's assessment: banks' resolution capabilities need improvement 10.3.2025 13:00:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish Financial Stability Authority (FFSA) has published an assessment of the capabilities of Finnish banks for resolution, by which a widespread impact of bank failures is avoided. Banks are well prepared to loss absorption and recapitalisation in the event of a resolution. However, they will need to continue to improve their processes, procedures, and IT systems to ensure that a potential resolution situation can be managed smoothly. In particular, the banks still face challenges in producing the information needed in the event of resolution.