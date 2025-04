Tuottotutkimus 2025: suomalaisten pääomasijoitusrahastojen tuotot kilpailukykyisiä listattuun markkinaan ja eurooppalaisiin rahastoihin verrattuna

Tesi's year 2024: The largest exit in its history, strong performance, and preparation for a new role 20.3.2025 10:15:44 EET | Press release

The prolonged weak state of Finland's venture capital and private equity (VC & PE) market showed signs of improvement towards the end of the year, marked by significant individual funding rounds in domestic startups. In this challenging market, Tesi achieved a strong result of EUR 165 million and executed the largest exit in its history in terms of euros. The year 2024 also involved preparing for a new, more robust industrial policy role.​